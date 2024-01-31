Kapit Hospital appeals for donations of patient’s cabinets, mattresses

KAPIT (Jan 31): Kapit Hospital is appealing for generous donations from associations and individuals to replace the patient’s cupboards and also mattresses in its wards.

According to the hospital’s deputy director Kapit Dr Gavin Yap, the existing cupboards are in really bad shape, with some no longer useable.

For the record, Kapit Hospital has 134 beds that are allocated to the general men and women’s wards, the maternity ward, the surgical ward, and the children’s ward.

“The cupboards are where patients store their belongings while recuperating at the wards.

“On the mattresses, it would be better to have the inflatable ripple types, for the comfort of the patient,” he said in a statement, issued in connection with the recent handover of water filtration devices to the hospital.

It was informed that Tai Pek Kong Deity Hock Leong Ten Temple donated two units, while Kapit Tai San Ten Association and Kapit Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association donated one each.

Dr Yap said the water filtration units would be placed at strategic sections in the wards.

“The units provide the convenience to the patients, where they have instant access to clean drinking water, hot or cold, at any time.

“Previously, they had to bring drinking water from outside, or buy bottles of it from the hospital’s canteen, which was inconvenient.”

Witnessing the simple handover ceremony was Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) and Bukit Goram assemblyman Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat.