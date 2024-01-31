Kuching retiree loses RM800,000 to cryptocurrency investment scam

KUCHING (Jan 31): A woman in her 70s was made around RM800,000 poorer after claiming that she was scammed by an online cryptocurrency investment platform.

According to Sarawak police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata in a statement today, the woman, who is a retiree of a financial institution here, lodged a police report after losing her money to the platform named “ACCERX” via Facebook in Sept last year.

“The victim who was interested in trading in cryptocurrency proceeded to contact the platform which is based in Hong Kong,” said Mancha.

He added that the woman was added to a WhatsApp group called “X-4 Beacon of the Stock Market” where she was given guidance and tutorial on how to invest on the platform.

The woman, he said, was also told that she would get a return of 20 to 30 times the amount of her investment to invest in the different types of cryptocurrency.

He said the suspect also told the woman that the value of cryptocurrency will appreciate once the cryptocurrency market floats, and she was given a username and password to track her investment at their website.

“For the following months, the victim made several investments on the platform and was told to pay several miscellaneous fees which includes verification fees and handling fees,” said Mancha.

The woman then made a total of four transfers amounting around RM800,000 via online banking, cash deposits and bank counters.

Each transfer, he said, was made to two unknown company bank accounts that were provided by the platform.

“The victim only realised that she was cheated when she failed to withdraw her investment which is said to have reached US$5 million.

“Instead the suspect also asked the victim to pay a tax of RM1.2 million if she wants to withdraw the money,” said Mancha, adding that the case is currently being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.