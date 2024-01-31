MBKS Ramadan Bazaar 2024 to house 160 stalls, says Mayor

KUCHING (Jan 31): There would be 160 stalls available at this year’s Ramadan Bazaar, to be run by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) from March 12 to April 9, said mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Stutong Community Market carpark would serve as the vibrant backdrop for this year’s edition of the bazaar, offering a convenient and accessible location for patrons, he added.

“A total of 160 stalls will be available, offering a diverse array of culinary delights to satisfy every palate.

“The allocation includes 24 stalls for drinks, 60 stalls for cooked food, 54 stalls for cakes, and 22 stalls for barbecued food,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

Wee also said those interested to operate the stalls could obtain and submit their applications to MBKS by this Feb 13, with completed forms along with a RM100 deposit per application.

The form could be obtained from the One-Stop Service Counter 9 on the lobby floor of the MBKS building at Jalan Padungan here, during regular office hours.

“A briefing session and balloting process will be held on Monday, March 4, at the MBKS auditorium, providing vendors with essential information and ensuring equitable stall allocation.

“The permit fee for each stall is set at RM250 with a refundable security deposit of RM100, mirroring the arrangements from previous years,” added the mayor.

Also present at the press conference was organising chairman Dzamaluddin Zainuddin.