Media: Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife get 14 years jail in graft case

ISLAMABAD (Jan 31): Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife were sentenced today to 14 years in jail, local media said, after being found guilty of graft in a case involving gifts he received while premier.

The verdict, a week before national elections, comes a day after Khan was given a prison sentence of 10 years in a case related to leaking state secrets.

It was not immediately clear if Khan’s sentences were to run consecutively or concurrently following a trial held inside the jail where he has been detained for much of the time since his arrest in August.

Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, had been on remand throughout the trial.

The pair married in 2018, months before Khan was elected prime minister. – AFP