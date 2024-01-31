Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle accident at Jalan Kuching-Bau

KUCHING (Jan 31): A 73-year-old motorcyclist died after he was involved in a collision involving three vehicles at Jalan Kuching-Bau this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement identified the deceased as Liew Jiu Tchin.

Bomba said firefighters from the Bau fire station were despatched to the scene after they received a call regarding the incident at 8.02am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that an accident had occurred involving a motorcycle, a car and a lorry.

“The deceased was found to be lying unconscious on the road and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Bau Hospital,” it added.

Bomba said the drivers of the other two vehicles did not suffer from any physical injuries.

Bomba said the deceased’s body was handed over to the police to be transported to the Bau Hospital for further action.

Police are investigating the crash.