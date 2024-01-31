Police: No cases of robbery, housebreaking in Siburan as claimed in viralled WhatsApp message 

KUCHING (Jan 30): Police have confirmed that there were no cases of robbery and housebreaking occurred at Kampung Siburan Cina on Monday, as claimed in a viralled message via WhatsApp.

Padawan District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the police received the message around 1pm on Tuesday.

“Further investigations were carried out, which later revealed there no such incidents had occurred.

“The viralled WhatsApp message claimed that a house had been broken into by a gang of individuals wearing masks and carrying weapons.

“Based on records, no such incidents have occurred in the Padawan area, especially in Siburan, this year,” he said in a statement issued late Tuesday.

Nonetheless, Abang Zainal Abidin stressed that the police were taking such matter seriously.

“We are currently investigating the origin of the message.

“The act of fabricating news, whether via transmission, extension of it in forms of text, video or audio, which can cause anxiety among the people, is a serious offence.

“Those found guilty could face fines up to RM50,000 or imprisonment up to two years under the Communications and Multimedia Act,” he added.

Still, Abang Zainal Abidin also advised everyone to always remain vigilant.