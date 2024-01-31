PSB leaders meet in Kuching on party’s proposed collab with PDP

KUCHING (Jan 31): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) leaders from throughout the state met at its headquarters here today to discuss the party’s proposed collaboration with Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh told See Hua Daily News – The Borneo Post’s sister paper – that the party has, all this while, been engaging with PDP to pave way for their collaboration.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said the meeting was a closed-door affair but declined to reveal more.

It was also informed that PSB secretary-general Baru Bian, who is Ba Kelalan assemblyman, attended the meeting remotely via Zoom.

The proposed collaboration between PSB and PDP, which is a component of Gabungan Parti Sarawak, took its first step on July 13 last year with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two parties in Kuala Lumpur.

Wong during a gathering in Sibu early this month said PSB was compelled to reassess its role in a more realistic perspective in view of the political changes in the country.

He said this re-evaluation was important to foster stronger unity in both federal and state governments.

Meanwhile, PDP deputy president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, during a gathering in Sibu last Saturday, said the decision to absorb PSB members into PDP would be looked into after the Chinese New Year celebration.

Apart from Bawang Assan and Ba Kelalan, PSB holds the Engkilili state seat through its deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa.