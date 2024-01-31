Rogue Bersatu MPs challenge party to expel them after legal action threat for supporting PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 31): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman challenged party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin to expel those who pledged their support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from the party.

Suhaili said that it is absurd for the party to take legal action on those who pledged their support to Anwar as some of them have already been punished.

“I was suspended from the party for six years while Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid was suspended for four years for backing Anwar.

“We cannot attend any of the party meeting…we are as good as being expelled. So it’s better to sack us. I dare the party to expel us,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Suhaili also pointed that the party is afraid of sacking the MP who backed Anwar as they want to retain the MPs in order to maintain the party’s number in the Parliament.

“The party oppressed my people when I asked for the allocation to help my constituency. They don’t give us the provisions.

“Also there is no issues of people showing rage on the constituency where the MPs backed Anwar. People are in fact happy with the allocation given by the government,” he added.

Suhaili also pointed out that the legal action against them would be pointless even if the party amend the Article 10 of its constitution as it can’t be applied on a backdated incident.

“How on the earth he (Hamzah) going to bring us to court? We didn’t quit the party and (are) still the party members. Showing support to the prime minister is not a crime or an immoral activity. Anyhow, we will play to his music,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said that he will defend the matter via his lawyer in the court if the party takes legal action.

“As far as I know there is nothing in the party’s constitution stopping any of its MP from pledging their support to the prime minister, except if the MPs quit the party and support the PM, which is considerable under Anti-Party Hopping law.

“But this does not apply if the MPs were sacked from the party. Hamzah has vast experience in this matter and he should not be wasting his time on taking legal action.

“Instead, I think the party should plan on how to stop more of its MP from pledging their support to the prime minister,” he said.

Syed Abu Hussin also said stressed that the legal action by the party will not in any way affects his duty as the MP and he assured that he has no plan on leaving the party unless if the party decided to terminate his membership.

Earlier, Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim also condemned the party’s threat of legal action against the MPs who pledged support for Anwar.

Mohd Azizi said that it is an act of intimidation by the party.

On Monday, Hamzah announced that the party’s supreme council has agreed to pursue legal action against its lawmakers who support Anwar, to vacate their seats.

Hamzah said that the party would also amend Article 10 of its constitution to prevent more of its representatives from switching support while still in the party.

The six Bersatu MPs decided to back Anwar for the well-being of their constituents.

The other two MPs were Zahari Kechik (Jeli) and Datuk Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang).

Zahari told Malay Mail that he did not want comment on the matter when contacted today. – Malay Mail