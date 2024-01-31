Sarawak Forest Dept inks MoA with Japan’s National Institute for Environmental Studies

KUCHING (Jan 31): The Sarawak government, represented by Forest Department Sarawak (FDS), signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES) Japan yesterday.

The signing was held during a symposium entitled ‘Bilateral Collaboration Research Towards Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) in Sarawak’ here.

“Following an MoU (memorandum of understanding) entered and exchanged in Tsukuba, Japan on the Dec 1, 2023 between the Government of Sarawak as represented by Forest Department Sarawak and NIES Japan, FDS headquarters here received an official visit from the delegates of researchers from NIES Japan,” FDS said in a press statement.

The department said the MoA is executed by Sarawak government as a counterpart to regulate research activities and obligations of the parties for the purpose of consultancy services on Forest Volume Modelling Using UAV-Derived Metrics and Permanent Sample Plot.

“This collaboration between Forest Department Sarawak and NIES, Japan has created a historic chapter for the state. It is hoped that this collaboration will benefit Sarawak, especially for the forestry sector and the environment,” said FDS director Datu Hamden Mohammad.

Nine papers were presented by researchers from NIES Japan as well as from FDS and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

FDS said all papers presented are imperative in acquiring scientific data and scientific based information to support the Sarawak government in decision and policymaking, especially, in the manifestation of support for the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 for sustainable environment.

Among those present at the MoA signing were FDS deputy director (forest management) Semilan Ripot, deputy director (forest conservation and development) Happysupina Sait, and senior research officer Paulus Meleng, as well as NIES Japan representative Dr Yayoi Takeuchi.