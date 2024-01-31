SJKC North alumni members give back to alma mater

MIRI (Jan 31): SJKC North Alumni Association and Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Association have come together in arranging for a donation of 40 new plastic chairs to the primary school.

According to the alumni association’s chairman Bill Ho, the contribution reflects the key objective of the alumni body’s establishment – being a platform for the former pupils of SJKC North to give back to their alma mater.

“We believe that by combining our resources, we can help the school further improve their facilities and enable the pupils to study in a much better environment,” said Ho in a statement.

He thanked members of the Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Association for their kindness and generosity in helping out the school, especially during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chairs were handed over to the headmaster Chong Kwang Jie during a simple ceremony held recently, witnessed by Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Association chairman Vincent Chee and the alumni’s welfare officer Kho Yen Yen.