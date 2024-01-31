SMC library renovated with additional facilities, says deputy chairman

SIBU (Jan 31): The renovation to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) library at Jalan Keranji here, costing RM370,000, involved the installation of additional facilities, said Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

The SMC deputy chairman said they included providing additional toilets and also an open area for gathering.

“The project costing RM370,000 kicked off last October and reached completion at end-December. It was implemented using the council’s fund,” Izkandar told The Borneo Post this yesterday, when asked how soon the library would reopen its doors to the public.

He added: “(It is) opened, never closed during the construction period.”

He also said the council’s engineering unit would do improvement works on the entrance.

“The top floor is ready for bookings of conferences, meetings or by students wishing to rent a space to have a study group,” he said, adding the rates would be confirmed soon.