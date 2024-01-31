Sultan Ibrahim sworn in as 17th King of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 31): His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim of Johor was sworn in today as the new King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara here.

At the same ceremony, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, took the oath of office as the Deputy King.

Their Majesties were elected to the office, respectively, by the Malay Rulers at the 263rd (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers in October last year to reign for a five-year term from today.

Malaysia is one of 43 nations which practise the system of a constitutional monarchy, but the rotational system of electing a king from among nine Malay rulers is the only one of its kind in the world.

Sultan Ibrahim, 65, and Sultan Nazrin Shah, 67, took their oath and signed the instruments of office before the other Malay Rulers from Terengganu, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Kedah, the Regents of Johor, Pahang and Perlis and Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Governors of Melaka, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak as well as dignitaries from the executive, legislative and judiciary.

The ceremony at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room) was held during the 264th (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers presided over by Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu.

Sultan Ibrahim also signed the proclamation of assuming the office of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Sultan Nazrin, the office of the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim then read out the instrument of the proclamation, officially signifying Sultan Ibrahim’s ascension to the federal throne as the new head of state of Malaysia in accordance with the laws and the Federal Constitution.

Istana Negara Religious Officer Datuk Munir Md Salleh, recited the ‘doa’ (prayers), seeking the blessings of Allah or the well-being of Their Majesties, the people and the nation.

Sultan Ibrahim replaced Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang whose five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong ended yesterday. – Bernama