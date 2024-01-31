Vacant Kg Bintawa Hulu house destroyed in fire

KUCHING (Jan 31): A house at Kampung Bintawa Hulu, Jalan Kampung Pulo Hilir here was destroyed by a fire around 8.50pm last night.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said at the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya, Padungan, and Tabuan Jaya stations.

Using two water nozzles, the firefighters managed to get the fire under control and fully extinguish the flames.

Bomba said a further assessment was conducted at the scene to ensure that the fire would not reignite.

The house, which measured around 74 square metres, had been vacant.

Bomba is still investigating the cause of the fire and value of damages.