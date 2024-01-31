Wan Junaidi attends 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s swearing-in ceremony at Istana Negara

KUCHING (Jan 31): Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was in Kuala Lumpur today to attend the taking of oath signing the instrument of office of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim of Johor at the Istana Negara.

At the same ceremony, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, took the oath of office as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Sultan Ibrahim, 65, and Sultan Nazrin Shah, 67, took their oath and signed the instruments of office before the other Malay Rulers from Terengganu, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Kedah, the Regents of Johor, Pahang and Perlis and Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Governors of Melaka, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak as well as dignitaries from the executive, legislative and judiciary.

The ceremony at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room) was held during the 264th (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers presided over by Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu.