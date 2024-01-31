Wee: Continued stability among key factors driving foreign investments to Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 31): Sarawak’s continued stability is one of the key factors that drive foreign investments to the state, said Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South mayor said it is also thanks to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s continuous efforts to put Sarawak on the world map that has attracted investors here.

“First of all, Sarawak has a stable government, and our future is very bright. Our Premier has been going around in international platforms and putting Sarawak on the world map.

“That is why we can see a lot of international investments coming to Sarawak now,” he told reporters when met after officiating the opening of Wayes Malaysia at The Podium here today.

He said Sarawak welcomed investments from both local as well as international investors such as Wayes Malaysia, a customisable furniture store from China, which has opened its first Malaysia flagship store in Kuching.

“As Sarawakians, not only do we appreciate this, but we also need to continue our efforts in driving the state’s mission and vision to bring Sarawak to greater heights.

“Let’s all put our efforts together so that one day we will move into a new era of our own Sarawak,” he said.