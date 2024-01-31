Youth in Kuching jailed six months for dishonestly retaining stolen laptop

KUCHING (Jan 31): A 21-year-old man was sentenced to six months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for dishonestly retaining a stolen laptop.

Muhammad Nur Ammry’een Iswandi pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali who ordered his jail sentence to take effect from today.

He was charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term for up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused was arrested by the police on Dec 28, 2023 following a report a report lodged by a 29-year-old woman.

In her report, the woman stated that a few items including her laptop were found missing after her shop at Mile 10 Bazaar, Jalan Kuching-Serian here was broken into at around 4.20am on Dec 10, 2023.

Police investigation eventually led to the arrest of Muhammad Nur Ammry’een, who was found to be in possession of the stolen laptop.

The woman also confirmed that the serial number of the seized laptop matched hers.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Muhammad Nur Ammry’een was unrepresented by legal counsel.