Anwar: King, Malay rulers support efforts to enhance governance, fight corruption

REMBAU (Feb 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and the Malay Rulers are backing the government’s efforts to enhance governance and cleanse the country from corrupt practices.

Anwar said he has also urged all leaders and civil servants to collectively combat corruption and make Malaysia a role model to elevate its dignity as a great nation.

“This morning, I was granted an audience with His Majesty the King at Istana Negara. His Majesty supports and wants to back the (government’s) measures to improve governance and cleanse the country from corrupt practices.

“I think this is a good opportunity; I want to call on all civil servants to provide the best service possible… I am confident that Malaysia’s dignity will be elevated if we use the right policies and cleanse it from corrupt practices,” he said at a state-level Madani programme at Kem Wawasan Negara, Ulu Sepri here.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and State Secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim.

The prime minister said the country does not allow power and the governance system to be used as an opportunity to amass wealth, and these practices must be stopped to serve as a lesson.

“Leaders should bear the responsibility as a mandate; the Prime Minister or Finance Minister’s success must not be measured by how many billions of ringgit they can amass,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that throughout his one-year administration, he has never questioned the actions of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and the decisions of the Judiciary.

“That is why I give full authority to the MACC; I do not give instructions to arrest individual A, search the house of individual B. I give general instructions; to save the country, we must go after the big fish, as a deterrence, so that all these do not happen again,” he added. – Bernama