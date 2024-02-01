Bintulu senior citizen with hearing loss who failed to give way to ambulance gets summons

BINTULU (Feb 1): Police have issued a summons against the driver who failed to give way to an ambulance with its siren blaring along Jalan Tanjong Kidurong at 4.42pm on Tuesday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the 74-year-old driver was served with an RM300 summons under Rule 9 of the Road Traffic Rules 166/59.

He said a video of the incident surfaced on social media and the Bintulu Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department took immediate action to trace the driver.

“It is understood that the driver of the Toyota Vios had hearing problems and that his hearing aids were not working properly at the time,” Nixon revealed.

He reminded road users to obey traffic rules and regulations, stressing vehicles must give way when emergency vehicles such as ambulances, police cars, or fire engines activate their sirens.

Reacting on social media, netizens said all drivers need to be aware of their surroundings, especially if they suffer from hearing loss.

“I think any driver who is not in good health should be deprived of the right to have a driving licence as they may pose a danger to other road users,” said one netizen.

Another netizen said despite having hearing problems, those who drive should still be able to see the emergency vehicle by paying attention to their rear view or side mirrors.