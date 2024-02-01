DBKU aspires to make Kuching a place for quality living via CBSSS Enhancement Plan

KUCHING (Feb 1): Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is fervently pursuing and implementing the CBSSS (Clean, Beautiful, Safe, Smart, Sustainable) Enhancement Plan involving all departments within its jurisdiction.

According to a news report from Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, has said that this long-term strategic plan aligns with the Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, aiming to ensure Sarawak emerges as the premier destination for building a quality life.

“This means being the best place for families, fostering a caring and harmonious society, building a robust digital economy, promoting sustainable environmental practices, ensuring quality schools and educational institutions, as well as having the best and accessible healthcare services,” he said during the DBKU Special Assembly held at Pangkalan Sapi here today.

According to Dr Abdul Rahman, the action plan focuses on community engagement and highlights five crucial pillars for the sustainability of any city: Clean, Beautiful, Safe, Smart and Sustainable.

“The implementation of CBSSS is an admirable initiative as it places a significant emphasis on community involvement.

“Here, the community doesn’t just refer to city dwellers but also government agencies, private entities and non-governmental organizations (NGOs),” he added.

At the event, he presented plaques of appreciation to DBKU’s strategic partners, city residents and DBKU employees.

Recipients of the symbolic plaques included the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Ukas, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Sarawak Department of Social Welfare (JKMS) and Sarawak State Health Department.

Also present were DBKU Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman, council members Dato Grunsin Ayom and Sih Hua Tong, as well as DBKU director Mohamed Khaidir Abang.