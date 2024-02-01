Eight accused in Machan riot given discharge not amounting to acquittal

SIBU (Feb 1): All the eight accused charged in connection with a riot in Machan bazaar, Kanowit last August were today given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) by the Magistrates’ Court here today.

The eight are Johnny Lau, 33; Tie Sing Tai, 45; Kevin Lau Pick King, 35; Alvin Tang Chan Siew, 33; Dave Wong Yan Dao, 20; Jonwin Umpi, 57; Willis Inggol Jonwin, 21; and Brandon Lee Kah Xin, 25.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern made the decision after allowing an application by deputy public prosecutor Ayuna Yussoff for the eight accused to given a DNAA and there was no objection from defence counsels.

Oon also ordered for their bail to be refunded.

In her application, Ayuna told the court that she received an instruction from the Director of Prosecution on Jan 30 to apply for a DNAA for all the eight accused in pursuant to Section 254 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The eight men had been charged under Section 148 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for up to five years in prison, or a fine, or both.

They were accused of taking part in a riot on Aug 7, 2023 at around 4.30pm in front of a restaurant in Machan bazaar.

Meanwhile, the car park outside the court complex was cordoned off by police today and several personnel were seen on duty.