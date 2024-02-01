Fadillah: New portfolio appointment not an effort to secure Sarawak’s inclusion in federal green policies

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 1): Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has stressed that his appointment as Energy Transition and Public Utilities Minister should not be construed as merely an effort to ensure Sarawak’s inclusion in federal green policies.

Fadillah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, viewed his appointment as a strategic link to harness and synergise the strengths inherent in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak’s energy systems in further creating new economic growth.

“This shall propel Malaysia as the leading regional energy transition hub and renewable energy powerhouse within Asean and Asia. By leveraging the collective strengths, I hope to drive a sustainable energy transition that benefits the entire nation,” he told Bernama in an interview recently.

The Energy Transition and Public Utilities Ministry is a new portfolio that is split from the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry. Previously helmed by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, the Setiawangsa MP is now the Natural Resources and Sustainability Minister. The new ministry is created as part of the government’s focus on renewable energy.

Fadillah noted that Sarawak has consistently led the charge in implementing progressive policies and embracing cutting-edge sustainable energy technologies and its strides in areas like hydrogen adoption, carbon capture utilisation and storage, battery energy storage, and sustainable aviation fuel, surpassing federal-level initiatives. This has positioned Sarawak at the forefront of sustainable energy innovation, he added.

“A prime example of Sarawak’s forward-thinking approach is the operation of a hydrogen-powered autonomous rapid transit system, revolutionising urban transportation.

“The deployment of hydrogen buses for the first and last mile connectivity underscores Sarawak’s commitment to decarbonising the transport sector, a development that we can emulate at the federal level,” he said.

On nuclear power, the government has remained receptive to embracing reliable and cost-competitive power generation technologies, including nuclear energy derived from small modular reactors (SMRs).

Fadillah said the primary criterion for nuclear power adoption revolves around the capacity to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions.

When assessing potential energy generation sources, the government undertakes a comprehensive evaluation process that encompasses several factors, he added.

“This includes scrutinising the feasibility and long-term sustainability of various sources, considering their economic viability, technological advancements, environmental sustainability, affordability, and the necessary technical specifications for seamless integration into the grid,” he said.

“This diligent assessment ensures a balanced consideration of multiple aspects before determining the suitability and adoption of any power generation technology,” said Fadillah.

In August last year, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said Malaysia was not ruling out nuclear power generation but needed to make further consideration before integrating it into the country’s energy mix.

Rafizi said to manage the “energy trilemma,” the country did not have the luxury to rule out anything while recognising the potential of small modular reactors. – Bernama