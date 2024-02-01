Fatimah: 7,656 receive Chinese New Year aid as of Jan this year

SIBU (Feb 1): A total of 7,656 aid recipients in Sarawak celebrating Chinese New Year, of which 1,764 are from here, have benefited from ‘Sejambak Kasih’ programme as of January this year, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to the Minister of Women, Family and Community Wellbeing Development, the total amount given out by the state Welfare Department was RM765,600 and each recipient received RM100.

She revealed this during the ‘Sejambak Kasih’ Chinese New Year programme at a hotel here today.

As for last year, the state Welfare Department had disbursed assistance totalling RM254,927,850 to 56,169 recipients across Sarawak, she added.

To the recipients present, she informed them of the various forms of assistance available.

On another matter, she said Sarawak would be the first state in Malaysia to achieve the aged state status come 2028 due to its growing number of senior citizens.

She praised Sibu folk for the success in operating and managing a temporary transit centre for homeless persons here.

Meanwhile, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng advised those who received the contribution yesterday to be prudent with their spending.

“The aid recipients need to have more confidence and have positive mindset in all fields that can elevate their standard of living and not depend solely on assistance.”

Coincidentally, yesterday was also Fatimah’s birthday, which further livened up the event.

Among those present were state Welfare Department director Adana Jed, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce and Temenggong Stanley Geramong.