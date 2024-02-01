Fatimah: Ministry to emphasise experiential learning in early childhood education

KUCHING (Feb 1): The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Wellbeing Development will emphasise on experiential learning in early children education institutions (IPAKK) this year, said minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said children will be exposed to exploring experiences that will enable them to learn from real-life situations through outdoor activities such as visits.

“It is essential to allocate a portion of the Special Annual Grant (GTK) for visits and other experiential learning activities in 2024.

“In 2024, the state government has allocated RM14 million for this purpose. In this year alone, a total of 2,218 IPAKK establishments have benefitted from expenditures amounting to RM11.05 million,” she said in her speech during SIDMA College Sarawak’s ninth Convocation Ceremony, here yesterday.

Fatimah said the GTK is an initiative that aimed to assist registered IPAKK operators in enhancing the quality of early childhood care, guidance, and education services.

“The objectives include fun learning, promoting healthy and balanced nutrition, continuous professional development programmes for educators and caregivers, parental-involvement programmes, and visits or experiential learning activities,” she said.

The Sarawak government, she added, has also introduced subsidies for childcare and early childhood education fees since 2023, benefitting a total of 1,848 children with expenditures amounting to RM1.75 million.

According to her, an allocation of RM2.5 million has been set aside for the same purpose in 2024.

Fatimah further extended her heartfelt congratulations to 97 graduates who received a Diploma in Early Childhood Education from SIDMA College Sarawak, along with an additional 18 Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia graduates.

“As one of the pioneers of private higher learning institutions in Sarawak that offer Early Childhood Education, SIDMA has been ahead in recognising the importance of early education, starting from childcare to kindergartens.

“Today’s occasion is to celebrate your hard work and achievements, in addition to the efforts and sacrifices made by your parents and family members. Your success would not have turned into reality without their support and effort,” she said.