Four believed to be house break-in, theft gang members arrested in Marudi

MIRI (Feb 1): Police have arrested four local men, believed to be members of a gang between Jan 30 and yesterday for suspected involvement in a series of house break-ins and thefts in Marudi.

Marudi police chief DSP Ruslan Mat Kib in a statement said the first three suspects aged between 30 and 40 were apprehended at different locations in Marudi on Jan 30.

“During a check conducted on one of the suspects’ house, the police seized, among others a computer and tools believed to be used in house break-ins and thefts.

“The police also seized a vehicle used by the suspects in committing the crimes in Marudi.” he added.

Following the arrest of the three suspects, Ruslan said the police were led to make another arrest also in Marudi yesterday.

He added that all of the four suspects, who have prior criminal records, were tested positive for Methamphetamine and Amphetamine.

“The suspects have been remanded for three days until Feb 3 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC),” he said.

Ruslan took the opportunity to thank his men and the public for their information that led to the arrest of the suspects.