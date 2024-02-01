Journey through colours: John Chin’s artistic odyssey from Canada to Miri

MIRI (Feb 1): John Chin, a seasoned artist with a unique flair for interpreting colours, moods, and light, has been wielding his paintbrush since the tender age of nine.

His profound interest in art led him to pursue further education in Canada during the early ’80s, where he embarked on a journey that would shape his artistic vision.

Living in Canada provided Chin with the opportunity to traverse the diverse landscapes, experiencing the country’s extreme richness firsthand.

For him, the act of painting became a conduit to understand and appreciate the grandeur of nature. As the saying goes, ‘Seeing is believing,’ and for Chin, painting took him beyond observation, delving into a deeper connection with the wonders that surrounded him.

Now, Chin returns to Miri, his roots, to share his artistic odyssey with the public. The culmination of this journey is revealed in an exhibition titled ‘The Wonders of Canada and Miri,’ featuring 67 recent works. The exhibition will be hosted at Gymkhana Club Miri (GCM) on Feb 3 and 4, opening its doors to the public from 1pm to 6pm daily.

Sarawak Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting is expected to officiate the art show at Main Hall, GCM at 1pm, on Feb 3. All are welcome to immerse themselves in the vivid tapestry of colours and emotions that Chin has masterfully captured on canvas.

The Northern Lights are among the showcased pieces that steal the spotlight, taking on a life of their own as they dance, shimmer, and dart through space and time.

The fleeting movement of colour in these paintings creates a myriad of emotions, inviting viewers to share in the artist’s love for his craft. Each stroke reflects Chin’s deep connection with the night-time sky, offering a beautiful dance of joy and light that captivates the observer.

Art collector, Doreen Kemp, expressed her admiration for Chin’s work, stating, “I love this painting that provides us the opportunity to feel the emotional presence of the celebration of life through the night-time sky in a still life creation”.

Chin’s ability to convey the splendour of beauty on canvas is evident in every piece, creating a collective narrative that allows us to feel the celebration of life within a single moment in the artist’s journey.

“In today’s art scene, a prevailing trend involves commissioning personalised artwork, granting individuals the freedom to select their preferred artists, themes, and sizes. This bespoke approach allows patrons to dictate the colour schemes and visual elements based on their descriptions or personal photographs. The concept of commissioning art has transcended traditional boundaries, becoming a popular means of acquiring unique pieces tailored to individual tastes,” said Chin.

From home décor to corporate spaces in offices, hotels, and banks, commissioned artwork serves as a distinctive expression, transforming spaces into personalised showcases of creativity and individuality. Chin may help individuals in carrying out such projects, since he has been commissioned to do many large paintings or murals.

In essence, Chin’s artistic journey from Canada to Miri is a celebration of nature’s wonders, captured through his unique lens. As spectators walk through the exhibition, they are invited to join in this celebration of life, where colours, moods, and light intertwine to tell a story that transcends borders and resonates with the universal language of art.