Kapit Hawkers’ Association finds ways to lure customers to support local businesses

KAPIT (Feb 1): Kapit Hawkers’ Association had its first meeting on Tuesday to discuss this year’s activity plans and preparations.

The proposed activities were the Chinese New Year celebration gathering, the hosting of the Mooncake celebration and the Hawkers’ Day Dinner, as well as the annual presentation of educational incentives to the members’ children.

Its chairman, Kong Siau Kui, called on the committee members to work closely so that the planned activities could be carried out successfully.

“Life has not been easy for us hawkers, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic; so, let’s pray that the Year of the Dragon Year will bring economic growth to our local business community,” said Kong.

“With the opening of the Sibu-Kapit road, many of the local people here prefer to travel out of Kapit to shop for goods, and this has posed a challenge for us in the business sector.

“The people here assume that it is cheaper to shop in Sibu but they should have taken into account the expenses spent on transportation and as such, and therefore, our task now is to plan on strategies in getting them back to support our local businesses,” he said.

In his concluding remarks, he advised the hawkers to give their full cooperation to the district council and other relevant authorities to ensure the cleanliness of their premises.

The association’s committee members also comprised of deputy chairman Wong Hwang Hyang; vice chairperson Teng Siew Geok; secretary Lee Kung Chen; assistant secretary Anita Wong; treasurer Thien Mui Hua; and assistant treasurer Hii Siew Eng.

Other committee members were Tiong Siew Chiong, Chan Kuok Yun, Ten Hou Siun, Ho Chew Ming, Wong Kian Chai, Sia Hua Eng, Kong Sin Kwong and Kiu Sien Hock.