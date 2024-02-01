King Charles III congratulates Sultan Ibrahim, the new King of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 1): King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, and Queen Camilla have extended congratulations to Sultan Ibrahim on His Majesty’s accession as the 17th King of Malaysia.

“My wife joins me in conveying our warmest good wishes on the day you begin your reign in Malaysia,” King Charles said in the congratulatory message posted today by the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur on the X social media platform.

Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in as the new King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara yesterday.

His Majesty succeeded Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang who completed his five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30.

King Charles also said: “I look forward to working with you on ensuring the enduring bond between our countries, and our families, remains strong, and to working together with you on issues which matter so much for our countries and the wider world.

“In particular, I hope we can continue to work together to tackle climate change and improve environmental sustainability. This is an important global issue that will impact all our lives for years to come.”

King Charles also said that he remembered fondly his visits to Malaysia, the most recent being in 2017, and looked forward to future opportunities to celebrate the close connection that “unites our countries and our families.”

In 2017, King Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, and Camilla visited Malaysia when the United Kingdom and Malaysia commemorated 60 years of diplomatic ties. – Bernama