Kota Samarahan MP: Mini KUD a platform for rural entrepreneurs to showcase products

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 1): The Rural Entrepreneurs Mini Carnival (Mini KUD) is a platform to introduce and expand the rural entrepreneurs’ products to a wider market, says Datuk Rubiah Wang.

The Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister, who is Kota Samarahan MP, said it is one of the ministry’s strategies to boost the socioeconomic development of rural communities.

The four-day mini carnival, from today until Feb 4, is to be officially launched tomorrow by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is Rural and Regional Development Minister.

“We have invited big companies and retailers such as Mydin, Petronas, Shell and AEON Mall to view products by the rural entrepreneurs at this mini carnival, with the hope that these products can be sold to a wider market.

“The business matching sessions will be carried out on the first two days of the carnival,” Rubiah told a press conference after visiting the carnival at Laman Samarahan, here today.

“For example, Mydin has certain product specifications they are looking for to be sold in their hypermarkets, so this retail chain will provide briefings to the entrepreneurs, where they will come up with an agreement to market the products,” she explained.

“We have over 100 entrepreneurs who are participating in this carnival,” she said, while expressing hope that the carnival would bring positive impact to the rural business community.