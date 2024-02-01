Kpg Bahagia Jaya Tengah fire victims receive aid from Welfare Dept

SIBU (Feb 1): Three families from Kampung Bahagia Jaya Tengah whose houses were destroyed by fire on Wednesday received assistance from Sarawak Welfare Department (JKM).

The assistance totalling RM15,400 was presented by Minister of Women, Family and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah when she visited the fire victims here today.

She said each family received various forms of assistance from JKM including food items, kitchen equipment, stationery for school children and building materials amounting to RM5,000.

“For a victim who is a disabled person and bedridden, we will help him to get a new special mattress,” she said.

The Dalat assemblywoman also said that the state government has special assistance in the form of allocation of RM70,000 for each household to help them rebuild their houses.

“Therefore I hope matters related to rebuilding of new houses for the fire victims will be managed well so that they will be able to move to a new house as soon as possible,” she said.

Petronas also presented contributions to the fire victims.

The early morning fire had destroyed two houses, rendering 13 individuals homeless.

A total of 14 firemen from Sungai Merah fire station were deployed to the location after they received a distress call at 5.18am. No casualties were reported.