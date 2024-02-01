KTS managing director Henry Lau’s mother-in-law passes away

SIBU (Feb 1): Ting Lie King @ Ting Leh Kung, the mother-in-law of KTS Group of Companies managing director Dato Henry Lau, passed away peacefully at her residence here at 7.25pm this evening.

Born on May 27, 1925, Ting was a teacher by profession.

She leaves behind two daughters, Datuk Janet Lau and Henry’s wife Datin Wendy Lau, and three sons – Lau Kung Hieng, Dr Lau Mee, and Lau Kung Kiu.

Janet said the encoffin service will be held at 7am this Sunday (Feb 4), followed thereafter by burial at the Lau Clan Cemetery at Jalan Kemuyang.