Len Talif: NREB to take full control of scheduled waste management in S’wak from Jan 2025

KUCHING (Feb 1): The Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) is expected to fully take over the management of scheduled waste in Sarawak from the Department of Environment by Jan 1 next year, said Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

The Deputy Natural Resources and Urban Development Minister said this is under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) transfer of autonomy on environment.

“With MA63 discussions in place, we are now going into the details progressively and are looking at the legal, administration and financial aspects of environmental matters.

“We want to take over the management of scheduled waste on Jan 1, 2025. Right now, everything has already been put in place and NREB is confident that we can take over by next year,” he told reporters after launching an event to mark NREB’s 30th anniversary here today.

In his speech, Len Talif said NREB, which has been positioned as the lead environmental agency in the state, is currently enhancing its resources, including manpower, infrastructure, and working environment, in response to upcoming environmental challenges and transfer of autonomy on environment under MA63 from the federal to the state government.

“A Steering Committee and Technical Committee on the implementation of MA63 with respect to environment have been established in 2023 to strategically plan and monitor the progress of implementation of the action plans by the respective working committees, that is, legislation, human resource, system, and infrastructure,” he said.

He added NREB has also been entrusted with new functions, particularly on matters related to Carbon Capture and Storage, control of greenhouse gas emissions, and other green initiatives.

“Among the expected additional functions to be performed by NREB arising from the said new initiatives are control of conveyance, verification and examination of scheduled gas to be brought abroad for storage in Sarawak; regulating, controlling, and inventories of greenhouse gas emissions; assessment of carbon levy; and implementation of strategies, action plans and incentives towards reduction or abatement of greenhouse gases,” he said.

Len Talif, who is also NREB deputy chairman, said it is imperative that NREB continue its collaboration with relevant government agencies in the state to enforce environmental laws and regulations to address issues related to the protection of environment and natural resources.

“NREB cannot do it alone so each and every one of us must work together towards a common goal that will translate into partnerships with other agencies. From there, we develop partnerships with the rest of the world.

“This is a very important element that needs to be understood and what each and every one of us must address to ensure a better future for our next generation,” he pointed out.

On NREB’s 30th anniversary events, he said numerous activities have been planned throughout the year to commemorate the anniversary including a dinner reception which will be held in the middle of the year.

“The dinner will be graced by our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is the chairman of NREB.

“He is expected to deliver a keynote address highlighting the state’s environmental initiatives,” said Len Talif.

Among those present were Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi and NREB controller Jack Liam.