Love scam sees Miri civil servant lose RM12,000

MIRI (Feb 1): A civil servant here lost RM12,000 after falling victim to a love scam.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the man in his 20s had befriended an unknown ‘woman’ on Instagram.

“The two then continued their conversations via WhatsApp,” said Alexson.

The victim was then duped into lending money to the suspect.

He added that the victim only realised that he had been cheated when the ‘woman’ wanted to repeatedly borrow money from him.

This led him to finally lodge a police report on Jan 30.

“The victim suffered RM12,000 in losses,” Alexson said.

He added the police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.