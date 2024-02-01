Man in Kuching jailed six months for retaining stolen motorcycle

KUCHING Feb 1): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 30-year-old man to six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to dishonestly retaining a stolen motorcycle.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan, who meted out the sentence, ordered the jail sentence for Mohd Taufeq Kalong to take effect from the date of his arrest on Nov 10, 2023.

He was charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term for up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, a 21-year-old male complainant had filed a police report stating that his motorcycle had been stolen.

Following that, police who were conducting a patrol around Lorong Punica 1F stopped Mohd Taufeq at around 1pm on Nov 10, 2023 after he was found riding his motorcycle in a suspicious manner.

Police, who conducted a check on the motorcycle’s registration number, found that it was fake and a subsequent check conducted on the motorcycle’s chassis number found that it matched the motorcycle that was reported missing by the complainant.

The complainant also confirmed that the motorcycle belonged to him.

The prosecution was conducted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while the Mohd Taufeq was unrepresented by a counsel.