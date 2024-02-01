Man in Kuching who pleads guilty to hurting acquaintance to know fate on Mar 9

KUCHING (Feb 1): A 20-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to causing hurt to his acquaintance by hitting him with a wooden baton, will know his fate on Mar 9.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi set the date to hear the social report of the accused, who was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides a jail term for up to one year, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Zubaidah also ordered for the man to be released on RM2,000 bail with a local surety while awaiting the next hearing.

The man committed the offence against the 28-year-old victim in front of an eatery in Jalan Green Hill here at 3.45am on Jan 28.

According to the facts of the case, the victim sustained injuries to his head and leg after being struck by a hard object when he tried to break up a fight involving four people.

A police report was subsequently lodged that led to the arrest of the accused on Jan 29.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.