MetMalaysia issues thunderstorms warning for 9 areas in Sarawak until 4pm

KUCHING (Feb 1): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorms warning for several areas in Sarawak until 4pm today.

In a noticed issued at 1pm today, MetMalaysia said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in Simunjan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Tanjung Manis, Daro, Matu, and Kapit.

MetMalaysia said the warning is issued when there are signs of a thunderstorm with rain intensity exceeding 20mm/hour that is close or expected to last for over an hour.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia, in a separate alert issued at 12.45pm today, said continuous rain is expected to occur in several places in Sarawak and Sabah this coming weekend.

It stated that the weather condition can be expected in Miri and Limbang within the period of Feb 3 until Feb 4.

“Continuous rain is also expected to occur over the states of Sabah: Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat until Feb 3,” added the department.