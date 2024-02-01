Miri furniture shop displays aesthetic beauty of Borneo belian wood

MIRI (Feb 1): Borneo belian wood, also known as Borneo ironwood, which is extracted from the belian tree, stands as a testament to nature’s capacity to produce exceptional materials.

Found predominantly in Borneo’s lush rainforests, which take a few hundred years to grow, this hardwood has garnered a reputation for its remarkable strength, durability, and unique aesthetic qualities.

At WL Furniture Sdn Bhd here, one can marvel at the aesthetic beauty of this wood that is made into a myriad of wooden furniture, including dining sets, living room sets, coffee tables, door frames, as well as antique style furniture, art wood carvings, and wood decorations.

“One of the defining features of Borneo belian wood is its unparalleled strength. This hardwood boasts an impressive density and hardness, making it resistant to decay, pests, and extreme weather conditions.

“Belian wood structures, which are traditionally used for building houses, boats and bridges, have withstood the test of time and endured for generations,” said the shop’s proprietor Lau Hui Kiong.

Showing some of his furniture on display, he explained that beyond its strength, Borneo belian wood is celebrated for its striking appearance.

The wood exhibits a range of colours, from pale yellow to dark brown, with distinctive grain patterns that add character to each piece. Its aesthetic appeal has led to its use in crafting high-end furniture, artistic carvings, and decorative items, showcasing the wood’s natural beauty.

Lau said Borneo belian wood holds significant cultural importance for Borneo’s indigenous communities. Traditionally, it has been utilised in the construction of longhouses, communal gathering spaces that serve as the focal point of social life, and intricate carvings that depict Sarawak’s rich tradition.

When asked how he came to have the idea of setting up a belian furniture shop, he said the idea came when he noticed the many stocks of belian wood in his timber yard at Pujut Padang Kerbau in Miri.

Hence, he decided to introduce belian wood furniture to locals here.

Lau added that the wood is harvested from Ulu Kakus, Bintulu and Ulu Tinjar, Lapok areas, thereafter transported to his factory in Senadin to be made into furniture and other wood carvings.

Apart from home furniture, there are also decorative wood carvings, such as one that depicts a Chinese dragon and a woman playing a flute.

