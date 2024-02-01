Miri hit by thunderstorm, blows away roofs of Permyjaya flat units

MIRI (Feb 1): Strong winds ripped the roofs of several flat units in Permyjaya here around 11am today.

Several pictures and videos of the thunderstorm blowing away the roofs of the flat had made its rounds on the social media, garnering 598 likes, 137 comments and 628 shares thus far.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal, when contacted at 3pm yesterday, said that Bomba had yet to receive any reports on the incident.

“So far, Bomba has not received any calls from the public relating to the incident,” he said.

The Miri Civil Defence Force meanwhile said that they had also not received any reports on the incident.