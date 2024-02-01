Over 20 fun-packed activities at Rural Entrepreneurs Mini Carnival in Kota Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 1): More than 20 exciting activities were organised at the Rural Entrepreneurs Mini Carnival (KUD), which takes place from today to Feb 4.

The activities include talks, exhibitions, petting zoo, mini planetarium, ‘Bazar Rakyat Peduli Prihatin’, ‘SPA Pavilion’, ‘Samarahan Idol’, a poco-poco marathon and fun runs. There will also be competitions in the areas of esports, lemang-eating, cooking, bird chirping and more.

Additionally, visitors will be treated to performances by artists such as Ella, Jay Jay, Hafiz Suip, Alexander Peter Chelum and Claudia Geres.

According to the Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang, the carnival is organised by five agencies, namely Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda), Community Development Department (Kemas), Felcra Berhad, and the Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda).

“We are targeting approximately 10,000 visitors at Mini KUD each day, and estimated a total of RM300,000 in sales transactions over the four-day period,” she told a press conference after visiting the site of the carnival at Laman Samarahan here today.

The Mini KUD will be officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, tomorrow.

During the ceremony, Ahmad Zahid will be handing over Mara assistance through the ‘Express Contract Financing Scheme 2024’ worth RM6.536 million, as well as Risda assistance through the ‘Sarawak State Entrepreneurship Programme 2024’ worth RM3.832 million.

The event will also witness the handover of assistance from Kemas through the ‘Community and Skills Development Programme’ worth RM1.407 million and Rural Economy Financing Scheme amounting to RM889,000.

Rubiah, who is Kota Samarahan MP, said the ministry will be extending the participation period of the ‘Rural Business Challenge 2.0 (RBC 2.0)’ competition from Jan 31 to Feb 29, providing an opportunity for more rural youth entrepreneurs across the state to join the competition which offers business grants amounting to RM15 million.

“Out of the 5,917 total accounts registered in the RBC 2.0 system until Jan 29, 1,150 entrepreneurs have applied so far.

“With the participation period extended, the ministry expects to receive more applications from potential rural youth entrepreneurs,” she said.