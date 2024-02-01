Peak load on Sabah electricity grid expected to be reduced

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 1): The widespread implementation of Self-consumption for Solar Photovoltaic (SELCO-PV) in the state is expected to reduce the peak load on the state electricity grid, said the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS) chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid.

He said that SELCO-PV Sabah will also provide relief to the generation reserve margin in the grid, which is currently inadequate, especially during the day when the high load demand occurs between 11 am and 4 pm.

“ECoS has already launched SELCO-PV Sabah on the ECoS website, which provides guidelines on grid-connected solar photovoltaic systems for self-consumption in Sabah,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

SELCO-PV Sabah aims to encourage the use of Solar Photovoltaic (PV), a renewable energy source which allows electricity users to generate their usage through PV systems, installed mainly on the roof structure of their respective buildings.

Abdul Nasser also explained that the implementation of SELCO-PV Sabah is expected to increase the mix of renewable energy generation in the state, which is currently at seven per cent.

“This will help reduce the electricity consumption from the grid, resulting in savings in electricity bills and a reduction in carbon footprint.

“This initiative is in line with the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Masterplan 2040 (SE-RAMP 2040), launched in September last year,” he said.

He said that users can refer to the ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ section provided on the ECoS website, or make enquiries through mailto:[email protected] for any information.