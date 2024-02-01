Pujut rep disburses MRP grants to 21 associations, bodies

MIRI (Feb 1): Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii has presented some 21 associations and organisations with the minor rural project (MRP) grants totalling RM62,000.

The aid disbursement ceremony took place at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut office here, yesterday.

According to Yii, the MRP grants were given out for the recipients to run their annual activities and projects.

“We hope the amount given will be utilised for the benefits of the associations’ members, as well as the community,” said Yii, who is also Miri mayor.

The recipients were Sarawak Dayak Oil Palm Planters Association; Miri City School Bus Association; Dewanita Miri Branch; Sarawak Federation of Women’s Institutes Miri/Bintulu; Senior Citizen Daily Activity Centre; SK Pendidikan Khas Miri; Miri Medical Laboratory Technologist Association; SK Tudan; Kelab Penunggang Motosikal Setia Kawan Miri; Kolej Vokasional Miri Parent-teacher Association; Sarawak Fencing Association; and the Borneo Evangelical Mission Glory Permy.

Also receiving the grants were the Miri District Office activity committee; Sarawak Society for the Deaf; Professional Darts Development Centre; committees of Masjid Darul Ehsan, Masjid Jamilun Subhi, and Masjid Darul Hijrah; as well as the village security and development committees of Kampung Pujut Adong, Piasau Utara, and Piasau Jaya.