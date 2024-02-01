Rabies: Free vaccination for dogs in Sebauh this weekend

BINTULU (Feb 1): The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) will conduct free anti-rabies vaccination for dogs this month to further curb the spread of the disease in Sebauh district.

The programme will be carried out house-to-house on Feb 3 and Feb 4 from 2pm to 5pm (Saturday) and from 8am to 5pm (Sunday), the department said on its Facebook page.

A total of 25 longhouses have been selected for the programme, namely Rh Penghulu Chin Gawing; Rh Agnes Mampak Mandaw; Rh Bare Langie; Rh Bunyau Liban; Rh Divid Asson; Rh Edi Makin; Rh Egar Andil; Rh Entiri Chaong; Rh Gani Lansam; Rh Gendin Metan; Rh Gini Utiat; Rh Joseph Sada Ingan; Rh Leslie Wilson Empeni; Rh Maisie Jambai; Rh Malang Juni; Rh Meni Chili; Rh Ningkan Lansam; Rh Nikoli Melly Juna; Rh Patrick Andin Uli; Rh Penga Mandaw; Rh Ronnie Ugat Bangah; Rh Taga Nawoh; Rh Thomas Nyaring; Rh Timban Metan; and Rh Jawang Mat.

Owners are reminded to ensure that their dogs are at least three months old and healthy before getting the anti-rabies vaccination.

They must also bring their MyKad and, if any, their pet’s vaccination card.

Following the vaccination, pet owners must isolate their dogs for 28 days to improve immunity against rabies.

They are also advised not to give them a shower for at least a week after vaccination and warned against letting their dogs roam freely in public places.

DVSS said all pet owners in Sarawak must get their dogs vaccinated against rabies every year in accordance with the Anti-Rabies Vaccination Order. Those who fail to comply with this is considered an offence under Section 40 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance, 1999, which comes with a fine not exceeding RM2,500.

The department also warned that dogs that are found without evidence of vaccination may be detained.

On Jan 16, Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi declared Bintulu and Kuching as rabies-infected areas.

On Jan 26, then state Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck announced three new fatalities linked to rabies this year – two in Kuching and one in Bintulu.

The patient in Bintulu was a 61-year-old man from Sebauh who was scratched by his pet dog and cat last year, but did not receive treatment until he felt weakness and had trouble swallowing liquids on Jan 5.

His pets would roam freely with stray animals, and none of them were vaccinated against rabies. He passed away on Jan 12.

Pet owners who miss out on the free anti-rabies vaccination programme can contact DVSS divisional offices during office hours for an appointment to get their dogs vaccinated.

They can call the divisional veterinary office in Kuching on 082-628249, 082-628250 or 082-628255; Serian (019-2045829); Samarahan (082-671221); Sri Aman (083-322106); Betong (083-471622); Sarikei (084-658129); Sibu (084-330224); Kapit (084-798280); Mukah (084-871050); Bintulu (086-335770); Miri (085-411866); Limbang (085-215879); and Lawas (085-285085).