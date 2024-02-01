Sarawak-owned unis asked to include Integrated Circuit design in curriculum

KUCHING (Feb 1): State-owned universities need to incorporate Integrated Circuit (IC) design into their, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said this is necessary to prepare students for the rapidly evolving landscape of technology and innovation.

Sagah said this when closing the Train-the-Trainers programme on Talent Development in Semiconductors and Chip Design here today.

“I hope that the participants, who are the lecturers in our state-owned universities, will actively include IC design in the curriculum, especially as an important part of electrical and electronic engineering studies.

“At the same time, I encourage you to support IC design and highlight it as a great option for students starting their studies. This awareness helps in the bigger goal of preparing a new generation of professionals with the skills needed for the always-changing world of technology and innovation,” he said.

He also encouraged lecturers to promote IC design as a top career choice, emphasising its potential for success in the dynamic tech industry.

“Let’s work together to create a learning environment that empowers people and pushes our institutions to be leaders in tech education,” he said.

Sagah, who is also Sarawak Microelectronics Design (SMD) Semiconductor Sdn Bhd chairman, stressed the importance of infusing excitement and enthusiasm into the narrative surrounding IC design to attract students to the field.

“By infusing an element of what some might playfully refer to as the ‘sexy’ career factor into the narrative surrounding IC design, we can instil a sense of excitement and enthusiasm among our students.

“In doing so, we pave the way for a future where our graduates are not only academically proficient but are also drawn towards impactful and dynamic careers in IC design,” he explained.

With the integration of IC design in academic programmes, Sagah said Sarawak could become a hub for technological advancement and a magnet for talent and innovation.

“This activity, in turn, fosters collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the development of cutting-edge solutions,” he added.

The Train-the-Trainers programme organised by SMD Semiconductor involved 20 participants from Sarawak’s training and higher learning institutions.