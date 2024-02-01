Sibu MP to kick off subsidised refuelling drive at Sg Bidut this Saturday

SIBU (Feb 1): The Sibu parliamentary service centre will conduct a subsidised refuelling drive at the Shell station in Sungai Bidut here this Saturday.

In a press statement, Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the programme meant to help alleviate the financial burden off the people, especially with the Chinese New Year celebration approaching.

“This drive kicks off at 8am and will run for three hours.

“For a car owner, fill up petrol up to RM30 or more to get a refuelling coupon worth RM5.

“The only condition is that the car owners can only refuel at the station – they cannot bring in any container to be filled with extra petrol and taken back home,” said the MP.