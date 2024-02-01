SK St Thomas holds pre-CNY do, award ceremony for Chinese Language Month

KUCHING (Feb 1): Pupils of all races and faiths at SK St Thomas joined a pre-Chinese New Year celebration at the school today as well as participated in learning and appreciating the Chinese language.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii officiated at the event, which also involved an award ceremony for Chinese Language Month at the school.

“I am glad to see students of all races and cultures coming together to celebrate one’s culture as well as participate in learning and appreciating the Chinese language,” said Yii, who is political secretary to Human Resource Minister Steven Sim.

He said Chinese New Year is not just a celebration of the beginning of a new year according to the lunar calendar.

“It’s also a testament to the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions that we must cherish in our schools.

“In the heart of this celebration lies the essence of hope, renewal, and family values. These are not just central to Chinese culture, but many other cultures here in Malaysia but resonate deeply with our mission as a school,” he said.

The national Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth chief said it is vital to nurture a community where learning and respect go hand in hand, where people embrace their differences and learn from one another.

He asserted that respecting racial diversity is not just about passively coexisting.

“It’s about actively seeking to understand and appreciate the unique experiences and perspectives of people from different races.

“Let this year be one where we strive not only for academic excellence but also for personal growth and understanding,” he said.

Dr Yii also challenged the people to learn something new about a culture different from their own.

He added that everyone should step out of their comfort zones and build bridges of friendship and understanding.