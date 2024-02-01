SMD Semiconductor to collaborate with prominent UK companies

KUCHING (Feb 1): Sarawak Microelectronics Design (SMD) Semiconductor Sdn Bhd today exchanged memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with two United Kingdom companies.

The companies are Riverbeck Ltd – a design consultancy company focused on creating low cost, innovative IC chip solutions – and Big Innovation Centre – a leading pioneer in AI, blockchain, digital finance, Web3, and the Metaverse.

Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn and British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ailsa Terry witnessed the exchange.

“The synergy generated through this partnership is poised to spark innovation and foster a collaborative spirit, paving the way for the creation of groundbreaking ideas and products,” Sagah, who is SMD Semiconductor chairman.

“As we see these MoUs being exchanged, let’s recognise how important this collaboration is. It’s not just about this partnership; it’s like building a connection between countries, showing how well we can work together in advanced technology.”

He also acknowledged Terry’s pivotal role in cultivating meaningful partnerships between Sarawak/Malaysia and the United Kingdom, particularly in the realm of semiconductor technology.

Among those present were Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis; State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar; Premier’s Office advisor Datuk Amar Jaul Samion; Education, Innovation and Talent Development Ministry permanent secretary Datu Azmi Bujang; SMD chief executive officer Shariman Jamil; British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ailsa Terry; Big Innovation Centre UK, London chief executive officer Prof Birgitte Andersen; and Riverbeck Ltd London sales director Kevin Hudson.

SMD Semiconductor is a wholly owned company by the Sarawak government through the Sarawak Research and Development Council under the purview of the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak.