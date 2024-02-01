Staff rescue teen girl at Sarawak General Hospital’s multi-storey car park

KUCHING (Feb 1): Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) medical and emergency services staff rescued a teenage girl at the hospital’s multi-storey car park around 9.50am yesterday.

A short video captured by a netizen showed the teenager, who looked to be in distress, perching on the railing of the car park’s fifth floor.

“The teenager was successfully rescued and later sent to the hospital’s emergency ward,” Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said in a statement today.

He added that the girl was given medical attention before being transferred to the psychiatric ward for observation.

Those who are lonely, in distress, in despair, or having suicidal thoughts can contact the Befrienders Kuching helpline on 082-242800 to receive emotional support from 6.30pm to 9.30pm every day.

Alternatively email [email protected].

Befrienders Kuching was established in 2018 by a group of mental health practitioners and caregivers (psychiatrists, psychologists, medical officers, psychology graduates, and enthusiasts).