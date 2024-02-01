Uggah: S’wak ministry, state JKR to help federal ministry to resurrect stalled projects

KUCHING (Feb 1): The Sarawak Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) and its agency State Public Works Department (JKR) will do their best to help resurrect stalled projects from the federal Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), said its minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Deputy Premier, said this after chairing a meeting between MIPD and KKDW which he described as very fruitful.

“It was a very fruitful discussion between KKDW and MIPD today over the former’s stalled infrastructure projects in the state. Sorted out were some outstanding road projects under the KKDW state-wide,” he said in the MIPD statement.

“We managed to resolve various issues which have hampered smooth implementation. The KKDW side has been very receptive to our proposals. We have also conveyed to them that MIPD and the state JKR will do our best to help implement these stalled projects soon,” he said.

At the meeting, KKDW was led by its Secretary-General Dato Sri Ramlan Harun.

Uggah was joined by his Deputy Minister Datuk Aidel Lariwoo, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala, MIPD Permanent Secretary Datu Chiew Chee Yau and State JKR director Datuk Richard Tajan at the meeting.