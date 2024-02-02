11 price controlled goods for CNY

PAPAR (Feb 2): Eleven goods are listed under the Festival Season Maximum Pricing Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the 2024 Chinese New Year which will be implemented from February 6 to 14.

Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said during the nine-day enforcement of the scheme, business operators that are caught increasing the prices of the 11 products above the maximum amount can be compounded or penalised under the Price Control and Anti Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011.

The 11 controlled products are white prawns (between 41 pieces and 60 pieces per kilogramme), white pomfret fish (weighing between 200 and 400 grams each), live pig; pork (intestine) and pork (meat and fat).

Also listed are imported round cabbage, imported potatoes, garlic, imported old ginger, imported radishes and carrots.

“The 2024 Chinese New Year festival maximum price scheme will be implemented through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and will allow price determination to be made at producer level, wholesalers and retailers,” he said.

He added that the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry will carry out continued monitoring to ensure ample supply of the goods.

Armizan, who was speaking to reporters at the launching of the scheme at SJKC Cheng Hwa near here on Friday, also asked retailers to showcase the price tags in pink to allow buyers to know those were goods with fixed maximum pricing, which means it cannot be sold more than the price set by KPDN under the scheme.

“In our discussion with the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, we have been informed that the products with high demands during the festivities are enough,” he said.

He also said that 2,200 KPDN enforcers and 900 price monitoring officers will be working nationwide to ensure the scheme is adhered to.