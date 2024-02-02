After Najib’s sentence slashed, daughter Nooryana says family unhappy ex-PM not pardoned

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): The family of Datuk Seri Najib Razak is disappointed he has not been pardoned for his conviction related to the 1MDB scandal, daughter, Nooryana Najwa Najib said today.

In a social media post, she said her family remained adamant that the former prime minister was not guilty of any crime in the global corruption scandal.

“Although the family appreciates his sentence reduction from 12-year jail term to six that was decided by the Pardons Board, we are disappointed that he was not granted a full pardon and released immediately after consideration of opinions and advice.

“Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his family will remain committed and confident that he is innocent,” she said.

Nooryana was responding to the Pardons Board secretariat’s announcement on the reduction of Najib’s fine as well as halving his 12-year jail term to six.

The Puteri Umno executive committee member claimed that those familiar with the decision in Najib’s SRC International Sdn Bhd trial will agree with her family’s stand.

She said Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli, who was on the Federal Court bench that upheld Najib’s sentence, had said that a great injustice has been done to the former PM in the case and the right decision is that he deserves to be released and acquitted.

Earlier, the Pardons Board issued a statement to halve Najib’s 12-year jail term.

This means that the 60-year-old former prime minister will be released from prison on August 23, 2028.

Najib’s fine, initially set at RM210 million, has also been reduced to RM50 million. – Malay Mail