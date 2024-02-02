Ahmad Zahid: RM300 mln allocated to strengthen development of S’wak’s rural, suburban entrepreneurs

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 2): The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) has allocated RM300 million to strengthen the development of rural and suburban communities in Sarawak.

In announcing this, its minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the allocation is specifically for development of entrepreneurship in rural and suburban areas.

He also said new programmes had been laid out for entrepreneurs empowerment, which includes training, fund support and the provision of infrastructure conducive for entrepreneurs .

“I am excited to announce some assistance and initiatives from KKDW and agencies such as Mara, Risda, Kemas and the Rural Entrepreneurs Division (UD).

“First, we have schemes for entrepreneurs through Mara under the Express Contract Financing Scheme (SPiKE) Year 2024. This year, the scheme has approved assistance for 39 recipients from the state of Sarawak amounting to RM6,536,000,” said the Deputy Prime Minister when officiating at the Rural Entrepreneurs Mini Carnival here today.

He said Risda, through the Sarawak State Entrepreneurship Programme Year 2024, has approved assistance to 537 recipients amounting to RM3,832,500.

“Kemas Sarawak also has approved assistance to 7,606 recipients amounting to RM1,407,500 through the Community Development and Skills Programme.

“And the most importantly is our UD Division where, KKDW through the Rural Economic Financing Scheme (SPED) will channel funding to six recipients from Sarawak with a total amount of RM 889,000,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said entrepreneurs should grab the assistance to grow their businesses in the global market

Citing the ‘Mara Get To Global’ programme as an example, he said many strategies were already in place to help informal entrepreneurs to get the necessary business assistance.

However, he noted that many entrepreneurs have not registered their business in accordance with the law.

“We encourage business registration in the informal sector to enable them to get the necessary support such as financing, marketing and legal protection,” he said, adding that such affirmation would quality.

“Through that provision, I really hope the people of Sarawak, especially the state ministries related to the KKDW, can do something together to help our rural communities.

“I believe Sarawak has so many unique products to offer that we can’t find anywhere else. What we have to do now to help these entrepreneurs by providing them training and fund assistance,” he said.